Raw Farm Raw Milk and Cream Recall For Bird Flu Expanded

by

The Raw Farm raw milk and cream recall for possible bird flu contamination has been expanded, according to the County of Los Angeles Public Health Department. There have been “multiple detections of H5 bird flu virus” in the company’s milk and dairy cows over the past week. This is the second expansion of the original recall. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The original recall was issued on November 25, 2024. And a second lot of raw milk was recalled on November 29, 2024. All sizes of raw whole milk and cream products that were produced after November 9, 2024 are included in this recall.

Public health officials identified the bird flu virus in retail products from Raw Farm, LLC last week. Additional testing by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) of bulk milk storage and bottled products at Raw Farm’s bottling facility showed the presence of the H5 bird flu virus.

Although the recall applies only to raw whole milk and cream, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is urging consumers to avoid consuming any Raw Farm products for human consumption, including raw milk, cream, cheese, and kefir, as well as raw milk pet food topper and pet food kefir marketed to pet owners, because of multiple detections of bird flu virus in the company’s dairy storage and bottling sites.

The farm has also been placed under quarantine, suspending any new distribution of raw milk, cream, kefir, butter, and cheese products produced on or after November 27, 2024. You can see the long list of retailers that may have sold these items at the Health Department website.

If you bought any of these products, do not drink or eat them and do not use them in cooking. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.