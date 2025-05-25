FDA Weighs In On Bedner Cucumbers Salmonella Outbreak

by

The FDA is weighing in on the Bedner cucumbers Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 26 people in 15 states. The cucumbers were sold at Bedner Grower’s Fresh Market in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and West Palm Beach Florida April 29, 2025, and May 14, 2025, and were also distributed later by Fresh Start Produce Sales. The contaminated cucumber bars were available at restaurants as well as retail stores.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), California (1), Colorado (1), Florida (3), Illinois (4), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Michigan (1), North Carolina (3), New York (1), Ohio (4), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (1), Tennessee (1), and Virginia (1). The patient age range is from 2 to 69 years, and illness onset dates range from April 2, 2025 to April 28, 2025. Nine people have been hospitalized because they are so sick.

Many secondary recalls, of other cucumber brands that repackaged the cucumbers, and products made with these cucumbers, have been posted by the FDA and by grocery store chains. The cucumbers and cucumbers products were sold nationwide.

Any restaurant that bought cucumbers, or are unsure if these cucumbers were purchased, should discard them. Then sanitize containers, utensils, and surfaces that came into contact with the cucumbers.

If you bought these cucumbers or one of the recalled products made with them, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. You should then clean your fridge and sanitize containers.

If you ate these cucumbers, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next seven days. If you do start to feel sick, contact your doctor.