Freshpoint Garden Salads Recalled For Undeclared Peanut

by

Freshpoint Garden Salads are being recalled because they may contain peanut, one of the nine major food allergies, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the usual recall page, so there is no mention about whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Freshpoint Central Florida of Orlando, Florida.

This recalled product was sold in the states of Florida and Georgia in retail grocery stores. The recalled item is Freshpoint Garden Salads that are packaged in 5 ounce containers. The lot number for this item is 6620223, the Best By date is 02.05, and the UPC number that is printed on the label is 766375733300. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this item and you are allergic to, or sensitive to, peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the salad away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.