Jeni’s Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Bars Recalled For Wheat and Soy

Jeni’s Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars are being recalled because they may contain wheat and soy, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to wheat and/or soy, and anyone with celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams of Columbus, Ohio.

This ice cream bar was sold at the retail level in grocery stores nationwide. The recalled product is Jeni’s Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bar that is packaged in a 9 ounce carton. Each carton contains three bars. The batch lot code that is stamped on the top of the carton is 25-210. This is the only lot of this product included in this recall.

The recall was triggered when a crunch topping from another product was inadvertently introduced to this batch of ice cream bars during manufacturing. The crunch topping contains wheat and soy.

If you bought this product and you cannot consume wheat or soy for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the ice cream bars away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after wrapping or double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.