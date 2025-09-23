Kirkland Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Kirkland Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Western United Fish Company doing business as Annasea Foods Group of Kent, Washington.

The recalled product was sold at the deli section from Costco Warehouse stores in these states on September 18, 2025: Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Poke is eaten raw, which is why it is essential that it is not contaminated with pathogens. The recalled product is Kirkland Signature Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke. The Costco Item number is 17193. And the sell by date on the label is 9/22/2025. The problem is that the green onions used to make the product could be contaminated with the Listeria bacteria. About 3,314 pounds of this product are included in this recall.

If you purchased this item, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.