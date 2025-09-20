Mercado Los Amigos E. coli Outbreak in Yakima Sickens Three

by

A Mercado Los Amigos E. coli outbreak in Yakima, Washington has sickened at least three people, according to a press release issued by the Yakima Health District. That restaurant is located at 1409 Frutivale Boulevard in Yakima.

The people who go sick reported eating meat, produce, and/or prepared foods from the restaurant. Mercado Los Amigos voluntarily closed on September 18, 2025 and owners are working with public health officials to address any risk and to make sure that in the future the foods they serve are as safe as possible.

People who are at risk for this infection includes anyone who purchased or consumed meat, produce, or prepared foods from that establishment between September 10, 2025 and September 18, 2025. Symptoms of an E. coli infection can take up to to 10 days to appear, so more patients may be identified. The type of pathogen that caused this outbreak, Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) is the most dangerous, and can cause serious illness and death.

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in E. coli lawsuits, said, “No one should get sick just because they ate lunch or dinner at a restaurant. We hope that now that this outbreak has been announced, anyone who may be sick, or who has family members who are sick, will see their doctor for help.”

Melissa Sixberry, Director of Disease Control for the Yakima Health District said in a statement, “To stay safe from E. coli, it’s important to wash your hands regularly, follow food safety tips, and pay attention to symptoms such as diarrhea or stomach cramps. If you are experiencing symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. These simple actions go a long way in protecting your family.”

The press release did not mention if anyone had been hospitalized, or if anyone has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a complication of this infection that can cause kidney failure.

If you ate at that restaurant, or purchased food from it during the time frame mentioned above, and you have symptoms of an E. coli infection or symptoms of HUS, see your healthcare provider. You may be part of this Mercado Los Amigos E. coli outbreak.