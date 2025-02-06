Norovirus Outbreak Linked to Oysters in Louisiana Sickens 15

by

A norovirus outbreak linked to oysters harvested in and sold in Louisiana has sickened at least 15 people, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. The molluscan shellfish harvesting area in Area 3 has been closed, and all oysters harvested from that area since January 10, 2025 are being recalled. This recall includes shucked, frozen, breaded, post-harvest processed, and oysters for the half-shell market. Area 3 is located east of Lake Borgne, north of Eloi Bay, and includes Chandeleur Islands and surrounding marshes.

Patients got sick after eating the Louisiana oysters at several New Orleans restaurants between January 15 and January 31, 2025. Two people were hospitalized because they were so sick and have been discharged.

All Louisiana oysters that are harvested outside of Area 3, and all other Louisiana seafood is safe for consumption.

Symptoms of a norovirus infection usually begin 12 to 48 hours after eating food contaminated with the virus. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps. A low grade fever, headache, chills, and muscle aches may also accompany this illness. Most people get better without medical attention, but some people, especially those in high risk groups such as the immune compromised and the elderly, may become dehydrated and require a doctor’s help.

The Louisiana Health Department is coordinating with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to make sure no oysters are harvested from those waters. The Department is continuing its investigation and environmental monitoring of the closed waters and will reopen them when they meet the Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference standards.