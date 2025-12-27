by

The number four outbreak of 2025 is the Vega Farms Salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 63 people in California as of December 5, 2025. Thirteen people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. The outbreak has not been updated since then.

The California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Food and Agriculture are working together to investigate this outbreak. After identifying the supplier of the eggs, both agencies conducted an inspection of Vega Farms. Multiple environmental and egg samples tested positive for Salmonella. Whole genome sequencing showed that the Salmonella in at least one sample matched the strain found in patient isolates. The eggs were sold to restaurants, grocery stores, co-ops, and farmers markets in Northern California.

The eggs were recalled on December 5, 2025. The recalled item is brown shell eggs with handler code 2136. The Julian Date (a 3-digit number from 001 to 365 corresponding to the day of the year) is 328 and before. Consumer packaging is in 1 dozen cartons and 30-egg flats. Foodservice packaging is 15 dozen cases that contain 6 flats of 30 eggs each.

If you bought these eggs, do not eat them, even if you are going to cook them thoroughly, because of the possibility of cr0ss-contamination. You can throw the eggs away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so no one can see them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate these eggs recently, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

Do not sell or serve the eggs and do not donate them. Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come into contact with the eggs. If you ate these eggs, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.