Oysters Contaminated with Vibrio Vulnificus Kill Two in Louisiana

Oysters contaminated with the bacteria Vibrio vulnificus have killed two people in Louisiana, according to news reports. A news release from the Louisiana Department of Health stated that the number of illnesses caused by that pathogen have more than doubled this year.

In a typical year, there are seven cases of illness caused by this dangerous bacteria in that state, and on average one person dies. So far this year, there have been 22 cases of Vibrio in Louisiana and four people have died, public health officials said.

Most cases of Vibrio vulnificus are caused by the bacteria getting into wounds and causing an infection. But some types of seafood, particularly filter feeding oysters, can collect the bacteria in their flesh. Then when an oyster is eaten raw or undercooked, the pathogen can cause gastrointestinal illness. The press release did not state if the contaminated oysters were eaten at a restaurant or sold at a grocery store or fishmonger.

Common symptoms of a GI tract Vibrio infection include stomach cramps and nausea, vomiting, fever and chills, and watery diarrhea. If the bacteria get into the bloodstream, it can cause septicemia. Symptoms of this complication can include fever and chills, very low blood pressure, and blistering skin lesions. People with chronic health conditions such as diabetes or liver or kidney disease are more susceptible to serious complications from this infection.

The pathogen is most often found in brackish or salt water near the coast. To avoid this infection, stay out of the water if you have an open wound. And think twice about eating raw or undercooked shellfish such as oysters, clams, and mussels.