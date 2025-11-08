Raw Milk Campylobacter Outbreak in Illinois Sickens Eleven

by

A raw milk Campylobacter outbreak in Illinois has sickened at least eleven people, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The cases “appear to be linked” to the consumption of raw milk from a “common source.” The news release did not identify the brand of raw milk or the dairy that produced it.

Public health officials are using this outbreak as a warning to the public about the potential dangerous of unpasteurized milk. IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement, “Pasteurization is one of the greatest public health successes of the last century. It helps keep milk and dairy products safe for everyone to enjoy. Raw milk skips this important step and can carry dangerous germs that may cause serious illness, especially in young children, older people, and individuals with chronic medical conditions. To help keep everyone in Illinois safe, we encourage people to be cautious and think carefully before choosing to drink raw milk.”

The raw milk producer is cooperating with the investigation and is notifying customers about the outbreak. While the sale of raw milk is legal in Illinois, there are strict rules about testing before it is sold to the public. It must be tested for temperature, antibiotics, and signs that could indicate contamination. But specific tests for pathogens like Campylobacter, E. coli, or Salmonella are not required.

If you have been experiencing the symptoms of a Campylobacter infection, especially if you live in Illinois and have consumed raw milk, see your doctor. One of the serious complications of this infection is Guillain-Barre syndrome, which can cause temporary or permanent body paralysis, so medical attention is important.