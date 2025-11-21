Recalled ByHeart Infant Formula Still Being Sold at Some Retailers

by

The FDA is claiming that recalled ByHeart infant formula is still being sold at some major retail stores. No recalled food item should ever be available for consumers to purchase. This product is linked to an infant botulism outbreak that has sickened at least 31 babies in 15 states.

Reports have come in that the recalled formula is still on the shelves in multiple states, including Walmart, Target, and Kroger stores, and at one or more Sprouts Organic Market, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, and Star Market. All of ByHeart infant formula products have been recalled.

The case count by state is: Arizona (3), California (4), Idaho (1), Illinois (2), Kentucky (1), Maine (1), Michigan (1) Minnesota (2), North Carolina (2), New Jersey (1), Oregon (3), Pennsylvania (1), Rhode Island (1), Texas (6), and Washington (2). For 23 infants whose age was made available to public health officials, they range in age from 16 to 200 days. Illness onset dates range from August 9 to November 13, 2025 for 27 of these infants. All of the infants were hospitalized and treated with BabyBIG®, the FDA-approved treatment for this infection developed by the California Department of Health.

ByHeart had some of its formula tested by a third party laboratory, and Clostridium botulinum bacteria was found in some of the samples. This pathogen produces spores that are heat resistant. When an infant swallows the spores, they produce the botulism toxin in the child’s intestines.

If you purchased this formula, do not feed it to your child. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging or wrapping it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you fed this formula to your infant, monitor their health for the symptoms of infant botulism, which can take a few weeks to appear. If they do seem to be getting sick, see your pediatrician or go to an emergency room immediately.