A Salmonella outbreak in Canada has been linked to recalled imported pastries, according to Public Health Canada. The outbreak is linked to Sweet Cream Mini Pastries and D. Effe T. Lemon Delight and Tartlet with Forest Fruits pastries. These items were sold in grocery stores, bakeries, hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and retirement residents, as well as at catered events.

Sixty-nine people have been sickened. The case count by province is: British Columbia (4), Alberta (3), Ontario (24), Quebec (37), and New Brunswick (1). The patient age range is from 3 to 88. Twenty-two people have been hospitalized because they are so ill.

Illness onset dates range from late September 2024 to early January 2025. Many people who got sick said they ate pastries ate catered events or from other establishments where the recalled products were served or sold. The notice states that this outbreak may not be limited to the provinces or territories with known illnesses.

More recent illnesses may continue to be reported because there is a time lag between when a person gets sick and when they visit a doctor, are diagnosed, and that illness is reported to the government. That time late is between 13 and 42 days for this outbreak.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection can begin between 12 to 72 hours after exposure, but some people may not get sick up to a week later. Symptoms an include fever, headache, chills, stomach pain and nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you ate any of the recalled pastries and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella outbreak in Canada that is linked to the recalled pastries.