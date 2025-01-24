Schoch Family Farmstead Raw Milk Recalled For Campylobacter

by

Schoch Family Farmstead raw milk is being recalled for possible Campylobacter contamination in California, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture. There was no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in the recall notice. That farm is located at 662 El Camino Real in Salinas.

The quarantine order comes from California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones. The pathogen was confirmed in the milk that was sampled and tested by the California Department of of Food and Agriculture. The sample was collected at the farm’s packaging facility.

The recalled product is Schoch Family Farmstead Grade A Raw Milk. It is sold in half gallon (84o ounce) glass jugs. The code date of BEST BY 01/24 is marked with a sticker on the cap. Retailers must pull the product immediately from their shelves. This order does not apply to other lots or products from that farm.

If you bought this milk you are strongly urged to not drink it. You can pour the milk down the drain as long as you disinfect the sink afterwards with a mild bleach solution. Or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you drank this milk, monitor your health for the symptoms of Campylobacter food poisoning for the next few days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

One of the serious complications of a Campylobacter infection can include Guillain-Barre syndrome, which can cause paralysis. This complication can occur weeks after the illness.