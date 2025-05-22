Snack Mania Coxinhas Brazilian Stuffed Bites Chicken Recalled

by

Snack Mania Coxinhas Brazilian Stuffed Bites Chicken is being recalled for lack of inspection. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Snack Mania Brazilian Delights Corp. of Elizabeth, New Jersey.

About 9,772 pounds of this product are included in this recall. The frozen ready to eat chicken products were produced on various dates range from June 27, 2024 through May 2, 2025. The recalled product is 15.37-ounce plastic packages of Snack Mania Coxinhas Brazilian Stuffed Bites Original Chicken.

This product does not have the USDA mark of inspection and was produced in a facility that was not inspected by the USDA. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities. This item was shipped to retail stores in these states: Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Please check your freezer to see if you bought this product. If you did, do not eat it, even if you plan to reheat it thoroughly before consumption. You can throw this product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.