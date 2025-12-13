Vega Farms Eggs Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 63 in California

by

A Vega Farms eggs Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak has sickened at least 63 people in California, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Thirteen poeple have been hospitalized because they are so sick. Those numbers are current as of December 5, 2025.

Public health officials are warning consumers not to eat, serve, or sell the recalled in-shell eggs. The eggs were recalled on December 5, 2025.

The recalled product is Vega Farms Brown Eggs with handler code 2136. The Julian date (a 3-digit number from 001 to 365 that corresponds to the day of the year) is 328 and before. The sell by dates are 12-22-25 and earlier. The package sizes are 1 dozen cartons and 30 egg flats at the retail level, and 15 dozen cases that contain 6 flats of 30 eggs each at the foodservice level.

After identifying the supplier of the eggs, the CDPH and the California Department of Food and Agriculture conducted an inspection at Vega Farms, collecting egg and environmental samples. Multiple samples tested positive for Salmonella.

Whole genome sequencing found that the Salmonella in at least one sample matched the strain in patient isolates. Vega Farms eggs were sold to restaurants, grocery stores, co-ops, and in farmers markets in northern California.

If you purchased these eggs, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. If you find these eggs for sale, call the CDPH Complaint Hotline at (800) 495-3232.

If you ate these eggs, especially if they were not fully cooked to 165°F, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Vega Farms eggs Salmonella outbreak.