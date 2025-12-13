White Castle Original Sliders Recalled For Milk and Soy

by

White Castle Original Sliders are being recalled because they may contain milk and soy, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One customer reported a non-life-threatening allergic reaction. The recalling firm is White Castle Frozen Foods Division of Columbus, Ohio.

The issue is that the carton marked Original Sliders may contain Jalapeño Cheese Sliders that are made with milk and soy. The sliders were available for purchase at convenience stores in potentially all 50 states from August to October 2025.

The recalled product is White Castle Original Sliders that are packaged in a 6.35 ounce blue and white cardboard box with a picture of the product on the front. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0-82988-02969-3. The four count carton has individually wrapped packs of two sliders. The lot codes, which are printed in a light blue bar on the end panel of the carton, are 9H203521 and 9H203522. And the best by date, April 18, 2026, follows the lot codes on the carton.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk or soy, do not eat it. You can throw the sliders away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.