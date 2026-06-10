Clover Hill Requesón Cheese Recall Expanded With More Details

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The Clover Hill requesón cheese recall has been expanded and includes more details. This cheese is linked to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least nine people in three states. The company is recalling all soft ricotta/requesón cheese for potential Listeria contamination. The recalling firm is Clover Hill Dairy of Mechancsville, Maryland.

The cheese was distributed from May 4, 2026 through May 30, 2026 in these states: North Carolina, New York, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and in Washington, D.C. through bulk distributors, retail stores, and directly to consumers.

This cheese was sold at the retail level packaged in 10 ounce, 12 ounce, and 14 ounce individually packaged clear plastic clamshell containers. For containers with the Clover Hill Dairy Cheese name, look for the plant number 24-128 on the product label.

The cheese was also sold in bulk five gallon and two gallon buckets to some customers that repackaged the cheese. Some of the brand names that may have repackaged it include Kesso, Quesos La Ricura, Izalco, De Mi Pueblo, and Rio Lindo.

The outbreak case count by state is: New York (3), Maryland (3), and Virginia (3). The person who died lived in Maryland. You can see more pictures of the recalled products last the FDA web site.

If you bought this cheese, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double wrapping the cheese so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. If you aren’t sure if you bought this cheese, ask your grocer. If he or she isn’t sure, do not eat it.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.