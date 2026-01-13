Arizona State Fair Source of 13 E. coli Illnesses in Children

by

According to information from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, the Arizona State Fair is the source of 13 E. coli illnesses in children. Those children all had contact with petting zoos or other animal exhibits before they got sick. The state fair was held from September 19 to October 26, 2025.

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) bacteria can be shed by ruminant animals such as cows, goats, and sheep. Those animals do not have the vascular receptors for the Shiga toxins that STEC bacteria produce, so those toxins cannot destroy red blood cells in those animals as they do in people.

Courtney Kreuzwiesner, Preparedness Communications Supervisor for the Maricopa County Department of Public Health told Food Poisoning Bulletin, “The Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) investigated a cluster of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (or “STEC” for short) that occurred between the end of October and mid-November. Eighteen cases were identified in total as confirmed or probable outbreak cases, including 16 children. Most—but not all—cases reported exposure to petting zoos or other animal exposures, a well-known exposure risk for STEC. Of the 18 cases, 13 reported attending the Arizona State Fair.

“This outbreak investigation is now closed as more than two incubation periods for STEC have passed with no new cases being reported.”

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented clients in lawsuits against petting zoos and agricultural tourist attractions, said, “This outbreak is certainly a wake up call for anyone who runs these exhibits. Even though they are cute, baby ruminant animals pose a health threat that not many people know about. Education is the best way to prevent further tragedies.”

In response to this outbreak, a bill introduced into the Arizona Senate would mandate handwashing stations at all animal exhibits, along with signage warning about the dangers of these attractions, and a monitor to ensure that visitors wash up when leaving the area. There were allegedly no handwashing stations at the state fair attractions.

If you choose to take your children to these attractions, make sure you monitor them closely so they don’t put their fingers in their mouths before they thoroughly wash their hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer containing alcohol. It only takes 10 E. coli bacteria to make someone seriously ill.

And know the symptoms of an E. coli infection and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) so if you or your child do get sick, you can get medical help early.