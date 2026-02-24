Bremer Italian Meatballs Recalled For Pieces of Metal

by

Bremer Italian Meatballs are being recalled because they may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically pieces of metal. This poses a tooth injury hazard, mouth injury hazard, choking hazard, and GI tract injury hazard. No reports of injuries have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Rosina Food Products of West Seneca, New York.

There are about 9,462 pounds of these ready to eat frozen meatball products included in this recall. They were produced on July 30, 2025.

The recalled product is 32 ounce printed poly film bag packages of fully cooked frozen Bremer Family Size Italian Style Meatballs. A picture of the meatballs is on the front of the package. Each package has about 65 meatballs. The best by date printed on the label is 10/30/26 with timestamps between 17:08 through 18:20.

The meatballs have the establishment number EST. 4286B stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to Aldi supermarkets nationwide.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when FSIS received a consumer complaint about metal fragments inside the meatballs.

Please check to see if you purchased these meatballs. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping or double bagging them so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.