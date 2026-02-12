Cobelae Busy Books Recalled For Choking Hazard, Small Parts

by

Cobelae Busy Books are being recalled because they violate the small parts ban and pose a choking hazard. The beads on the toy can loosen and detach posing a “deadly choking hazard,” according to the Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC). No reports of injuries have been received by the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Shenzhenmengzhongfeikejiyouxiangongsi, doing business as Flyindream, of China. This toy was manufactured in China.

The recalled product was sold on Amazon from October 2025 to November 2025 for about $26.00. There are about 3,500 units of this toy that have been sold in the United States. You can see more pictures of the recalled item at the CPSC web site.

The recalled item is Cobelae Busy Book, with model number 2025-Q3-0702. The toy has a yellow and brown giraffe on the front cover. The apple on page eight of the book includes a string of beads. There are no markings on the book.

If you purchased this book, stop using it immediately and take it of the reach of children. You should write the word “RECALLED” on the front of the book with permanent marker, and then throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid. Send a photo of the disposed product to the company for a free replacement book.