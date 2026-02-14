FDA on Drug Resistant Rosabella Moringa Salmonella Outbreak

by

The FDA is weighing in on the extensively drug resistant Rosabella Moringa Salmonella Newport outbreak that has sickened at least seven people in seven states. Three people are hospitalized because they are so sick. Many lots of the moringa powder capsules have been recalled.

The case count by state is: Arizona (1), Florida (1), Iowa (1), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Tennessee (1), and Washington (1).Three people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. Illness onset dates range from November 7, 2025 through January 8, 2026. The patient age range is from 61 to 78 years.

This outbreak was linked to the Rosabella Moringa Powder brand through epidemiological evidence, since all patients interviewed said they consumed those capsules before getting sick. The FDA recommended that the company recall all of its capsules from the market; the company agreed to recall certain lots.

This product was sold at multiple online stores, including eBay, the company’s Tik Tok Shop, and Shein, and may have been sold on Amazon and other sites by unauthorized sellers. The product has been recalled. If you bought this product, please look at the long list of recalled lot codes to see if you purchased the potentially contaminated supplement.

The extensively drug resistant label is concerning, since the bacteria is resistant to all first line and second line antibiotics used to treat a Salmonella infection. If you consumed this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella infection for the next week, and if you do get sick, contact your doctor immediately.

Moreover, if you did have this product in your house, carefully clean and sanitize any containers or surfaces that the supplement may have touched. Use extra care in cleaning because of the potential seriousness of these infections.