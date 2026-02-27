Great Value Cottage Cheese Recalled For Lack of Pasteurization

by

Great Value Cottage Cheese is being recalled for lack of pasteurization. The liquid dairy ingredients used in the cottage cheese were not fully pasteurized according to state regulatory standards. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this unpasteurized dairy product. The recalling firm is Saputo Cheese USA (SUSA) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Consuming products that are not fully pasteurized can pose a significant health risk, especially to the young, elderly, pregnant women, or people with chronic illness or who are immunocompromised.

The cottage cheese was sold under the Great Value label and distributed to Walmart stores in the states of Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming between February 17 and February 20, 2026.

The recalled products are all Great Value brand. They include Small Curd Cottage Cheese with 0% milk fat in a 24 ounce container. The UPC number stamped on the label is 078742373393, and the expiration dates are best if used by Apr-01-26 and best if used by Apr-03-26.

Also recalled is Small Curd Cottage Cheese with 2% milk fat in 24 ounce containers. The UPC number for this product is 078742116730, and the best if used by dates are Apr-01-26, Apr-02-26, and Apr-03-26.

Finally, Small Curd Cottage Cheese with 4% milk fat minimum is recalled. The 16 ounce container has the UPC number 078742372358 and best if used by date Apr-02-26; the 24 ounce container has the UPC number 078742372365 and the best if used by dates Apr-02-26 and Apr-03-26; and the 3 pound container has the UPC number 078742147970 and best if used by dates Apr-01-26 and Apr-02-26.

The cottage cheese was sold in white plastic tubs with white lids. The “best if used by” dates are on the side of the lids. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered during pasteurizer troubleshooting exercises conducted by SUSA in conjunction with the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The pasteurizer was returned to normal function and verified and sealed by the California DFA.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.