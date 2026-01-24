IKM Cookware Recalled For Significant Levels of Lead

by

IKM cookware is being recalled because it has significant levels of lead. This heavy metal can leach into food during the cooking process. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is IKM of San Jose, California.

There are four types of cookware included in this recall. They include A-cook Aluminum Kadai Size 5 (43 pieces), Brass Tope (10 pieces), IKM 4-quart Pital Brass Pot (9 pieces), and IKM aluminum saucepan with a wooden handle that is 9″ long (56 pieces).

Lead is toxic to people. There is no safe level of lead exposure. Even low levels of lead exposure can cause serious health problems. Children and fetuses are most susceptible to these effects because of their small body size and the fact that they are growing rapidly. At low levels of exposure, there may be no symptoms, but children may develop low IQ, behavioral changes, and difficulty learning.

These recalled products were sold in the state of California, mainly in these cities in grocery stores: Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Fremont, Hayward, Pittsburg, Milpitas, Tracy, Manteca, Dublin, El Cerrito, Richmond, Hercules, San Jose, Fresno, Pleasanton, Roseville and Sacramento.

To identify these metal cookware pieces, look for their specific alloy and structural design. The A-cook Aluminum Kadai is a silver-toned, wok-style vessel with a wide, curved basin without a long handle. The aluminum Saucepan is 9-inches in diameter and has a wooden handle attached to its silver aluminum body. The brass items are identifiable by their distinct golden hues: the Brass Tope resembles a standard stock pot with a bright, golden finish, while the 4-quart Pital Brass Pot has a more specialized deep body and a narrow mouth with a characteristic dull or matte golden appearance. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site, but the real product may look a little different.

If you bought any of these items, stop using them immediately. You can return them to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.