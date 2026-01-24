Gagaku Wooden Ice Cream Toy Recalled For Magnet Hazard

by

Gagaku Wooden Ice Cream Toy Playsets are being recalled because they pose a magnet ingestion hazard. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Brandworl Management Co., Limited, doing business as Brandworl.USA, of Hong Kong. This playset was made in China.

The recalled product is Gagaku Wooden Ice Cream Shop Toy Playsets. The set contains high powered magnets that can loosen and detach, posing an ingestion hazard. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning, and death.

This toy set includes 16 wooden pieces: a cash register, three ice cream cones, six scoops of ice cream, four popsicles, and two cupcakes in varying colors or “flavors.” It also has one plastic credit card, five plastic dollar bills, one plastic menu, and a two level point display box labeled “ICE-CREAM” on the front, with a black sign on the side. “GAGAKU” and “Model: KABI-0176 G062401IC” are printed on a label on the underside of the toy.

This toy was sold online at Amazon from October 2024 through June 2025 for between $17.00 and $30.00. You can see more pictures of the toy at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

If you bought this toy, stop using it immediately. Take it away from children and contact the company for a refund. Destroy the toy by writing “RECALLED” with permanent marker on each piece. Send a photo of the destroyed toy to the company, then throw it away.