Kori Gey Water ElfToy Kits Recalled For Battery Ingestion Risk

Kori Gey Water Elf Toy Kits are being recalled for battery ingestion risk. The compartment that holds batteries can be easily accessed and opened by children, violating mandatory standards for toys. No reports of injuries have been received by the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Qaniy. The toy was manufactured in China.

When coin and button cell batteries are ingested, they can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and even death, posing a hazard to children.

The recalled product is Kori Gey Water Elf Toy Kits that were sold on Amazon from March 2025 to July 2025 for about $30.00. About 2240 units of this toy kit are included in the recall.

The recalled kits are a children’s craft toy that uses colored gel that, when dropped into water, forms soft, squishy jelly-like figures. The kit includes 22 bottles of water gel, 12 non-sparkly and 10 sparkly, 22 molds in various shapes, a plastic strainer, a plastic jar labeled magic powder, extra magic powder packet, a paint brush, disposable gloves, and a LED light up luminous gasket with a button cell battery. The kit is in a blue plastic jar with a white lid. Printing in different colors and drawings of the figures are on the front.

If you bought this toy kit, stop using the toy’s light up luminous gasket. Take it away from children immediately and remove and properly dispose of the battery. Remember that button cell batteries are hazardous, and should be disposed of or recycled according to your local laws. Contact Qaniy for a full refund. Throw the gasket away and send a photo of the item in the trash to the company.