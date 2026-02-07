R Bar H Raw Milk Causes Serious STEC Infections in ID

by

R Bar H raw milk causes serious Shiga toxin E. coli (STEC) infections in Idaho. The Central Health District is investigating this E. coli outbreak. Two children are currently hospitalized with a serious complication, hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. The news release did not name the total number of patients, and does not say if any of them have been hospitalized. All of the patients live in Ada county.

Public health officials are conducting interviews with patients and testing raw milk samples. Several illnesses have been lab confirmed as STEC infections. One of the children has a lab confirmed STEC infection, and the second is epidemiologically based on reported consumption of the same brand of raw milk as other confirmed cases.

All of the patients reported consuming raw cow milk products from R Bar H before getting sick. The dairy has pulled all of their products from stores and voluntarily suspended product during the investigation.

If you purchased any raw milk cow products from R Bar H, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund. If you choose to pour the milk down the sink, sanitize the sink with a mild bleach solution and wash your hands thoroughly afterwards.

If you drank this raw milk or gave it to your children, monitor your health and theirs for the symptoms of an E. coli infection for the next week. And if young children drank this milk or ate any raw milk products from R Bar H, monitor their health for the symptoms of hemolytic uremic syndrome. Those symptoms include little or no urine output, lethargy, pale skin, and easy bruising. HUS is a medical emergency.

If anyone is sick, see a doctor as soon as possible. You may be part of this R Bar H raw milk E. coli outbreak.