Spring & Mulberry Chocolate Bar Recall For Salmonella Expanded

The Spring & Mulberry Chocolate Bar recall for possible Salmonella contamination has been expanded to include more products. The original recall was for the Mint Leaf Date Sweetened bar. The new recall adds seven more flavors. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Spring & Mulberry of Raleigh, North Carolina.

The recalled chocolate bars were available for purchase online and at select retail stores nationwide starting on September 15, 2025. The lot numbers are printed on the back of the package and on the inner flow wrap. They include:

Earl Gray with lot number 025258 packaged in a purple box

Lavender Rose with lot numbers 025259 and 025260 packaged in a light blue box

Mango Chili with lot number 025283 packaged in an orange box

Mint Leaf with lot number 025255 packaged in a teal box

Mixed Berry with lot numbers 025275, 025281, and 025337 packaged in a purple box

Mulberry Fennel with lot number 025345 packaged in a burgundy box

Pacan (sic) Datę with lot numbers 025261, 025265, 025267, 025268, 025339, and 025343 packaged in a yellow box

Pure Dark Minis with lot number 025273 packaged in a blue box

The company decided to expand the recall because Salmonella can be difficult to detect and may appear intermittently. They are working with the FDA to include more production lots made during the same time period on the same equipment. All other lot codes are unaffected by this recall,

If you purchased any of these items with those specific lot codes, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them, or contact the company, for a refund.

If you ate any of these chocolate bars, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.