FDA Weighs In On Live It Up Super Greens Salmonella Outbreak

The FDA is weighing in on the Live It Up Super Greens Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 45 people in 21 states. The dietary supplement has been recalled.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Connecticut (1), Delaware (1), Iowa (1), Maine (1), Michigan (1) Missouri (1), Nebraska (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Utah (1), Washington (1), Massachusetts (1), New York (2), South Carolina (2), Vermont (2), Minnesota (3), Ohio (3), Illinois (4), Kentucky (4), and Wisconsin (11). Illness onset dates range from August 22, 2025 to December 30, 2025. Twelve people have been hospitalized.

The company recalled its Live It Up Super Greens supplement and Live It Up Super Greens Wild Berry flavor supplement, in both pouch and stick forms, on January 15, 2026. The FDA is determining if more recalls are necessary and will inform the public if more information becomes available.

Sixteen of twenty, or 80%, of patients interviewed by public health officials reported eating Live It Up Super Greens products before they got sick. This epidemiological evidence links the products to the illnesses.

The FDA is conducting a traceback investigation of products that patients ate before they got sick to try to find the source of the contamination. The agency is also working with state partners to sample and test products for contamination.

If you purchased any of the recalled products, do not eat them, donate them, sell them, or serve them to others. You can throw the supplements away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, and you can contact the company for a refund.

If you ate these recalled dietary supplements, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Live It Up Super Greens Salmonella outbreak.