by

Salmonella in Live It Up Super Greens sickens three Minnesotans, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). In total, there are 45 people sick in this outbreak who live in 21 states. Twelve have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

These illnesses caused by the same strain of Salmonella Typhimurium have been reported in Minnesota since November 2025. All of the patients were adults. One person was hospitalized because they were so sick. All of the patients have since recovered.

Each of the three patients said they ate dietary supplements before they got sick. Two specifically reported consuming the Live It Up Super Greens brand.

The company recalled its products on January 15, 2026. Both the original flavor and Wild Berry flavor were recalled, in both pouch and stick forms. The lot numbers of the recalled pouches start with the letter “A,” and the lot numbers of the recalled sticks start with the number “3.”

If you bought these products, do not eat them. They were mostly sold online, and they may also have been sold in stores at the retail level. If you bought them online, throw them away in a secure trash can and then contact the company for a refund. If you purchased them in person, you can return them to the store for a full refund.

If you consumed these products recently, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which include nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps, and diarrhea. If you do get sick, see your doctor.