Synear Pork and Crab Soup Dumplings Recalled For Peanut

by

Synear Pork and Crab Soup Dumplings are being recalled because they contain peanut oil, which is made from peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Synear Foods USA of Chatsworth, California.

About 71,603 pounds of this frozen not ready to eat soup dumplings product are included in the recall. They were produced between October 15, 2025 and February 23, 2026. The recalled products include:

13.23 ounce plastic bag packages containing “Synear SUPREME SOUP DUMPLING PORK & CRAB” and “BEST BY” dates 15 OCT 2026, 10 NOV 2026, 23 DEC 2026, 26 JAN 2027, or 23 FEB 2027.

375 grams plastic bag packages containing “Synear SUPREME SOUP DUMPLING DUMPLINGS À LA SOUPE SUPRÊME PORK & CRAB PORC ET CRABE” with “Product of USA/Produit des E.-U” and best by dates 2026 OC 15 or 2027 JA 26.

These items have the establishment number EST. 45942 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in the states of California, New Jersey, and Washington. They were also exported to Canada.

The recall was triggered when FSIS inspection personnel found that the products that were made with peanut oil did not declare that ingredient on the label. The company found that a formulation change led to the mislabeling.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to or sensitive to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the dumplings away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging or wrapping them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.