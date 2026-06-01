FDA Weighs In On Mogo Moringa Capsules Salmonella Outbreak

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The FDA is weighing in on the new Mogo moringa capsules Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 18 people in seven states. Mogo has recalled their Pure Moringa Oleifera capsules that have lot number/expiration date pairs of 15525AA and expiration date 6/2027, and 00926AA and expiration date 1/2028.

This product was sold online at stores including Amazon, eBay, and the Mogo Moringa web site. If you purchased this product, do not consume it. You should throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it. Then carefully clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that came into contact with the product. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.

This is a new outbreak and is separate from the previous outbreaks of highly drug resistant Salmonella Newport and Kentucky that is linked to Rosabella moringa powder; and the Salmonella Typhimiurium and Newport outbreak that is linked to Why Not, Live It Up, and TNVitamin moringa powders.

The case count by state is: California (1), Florida (1), Georgia (1), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (2), North Carolina (2), North Dakota (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (1), Tennessee (1), and Washington (2). Illness onset dates range from February 3, 2026 to April 7, 2026. The patient age range is from 1 to 93 years. Seven people have been hospitalized because they are so sick.

The FDA is conducting a traceback investigation to try to find a source of this contamination. They are working with state public health officials to collect samples of this moringa powder. The investigation is ongoing.

If you consumed any of the recalled Mogo moringa capsules and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Mogo moringa capsules Salmonella outbreak.