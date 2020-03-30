CDC Weighs in on Enoki Mushroom Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak

by

The CDC is weighing in on the Enoki mushroom Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms that have been imported from Korea. There are still 36 cases in 17 states.

The case count by state is: Arizona (2), California (9), Florida (2), Hawaii (3), Indiana (1), Kentucky (1), Maryland (2), Massachusetts (2), Michigan (1), Missouri (1), Nevada (1), New Jersey (1), New York (4), North Carolina (1), Rhode Island (1), Tennessee (1), and Virginia (3). Illness onset dates range from November 23, 2016 to December 13, 2019.

Thirty people have been hospitalized because their illness is so severe. Four people have died; they lived in California, Hawaii, and New Jersey. And six of these illnesses are in pregnant women. Two of those women suffered fetal losses.

Two products have been recalled as part of the investigation into this outbreak. Guan’s Mushroom Company recalled product on March 23, 2020, and Sun Hong Foods recalled their enoki mushrooms on March 9, 2020. Only the Sun Hong Foods mushrooms have been linked to this outbreak.

The CDC advises that some groups not eat any enoki mushrooms imported from Korea, even if they aren’t part of these recalls. Those groups include adults over the age of 65, pregnant women, young children, and people with chronic illnesses or compromised immune systems. Listeriosis infections can be very serious or fatal to people in those groups.

If you have purchased the recalled mushrooms, or any mushrooms imported from Korea, or if you aren’t sure of the country of origin, throw them away. Then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogens. And wash your hands well with soap and water.

Symptoms of listeriosis can take up to 70 days to appear. Common symptoms include a stiff neck, high fever, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Symptoms are different for pregnant women, who may only feel like they have a mild case of the flu, with fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. But this illness can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature labor.

If you do feel ill, call your doctor. You may be part of this enoki mushroom Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.