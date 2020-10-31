Chipotle E. coli Lawsuit Filed by Pritzker Hageman in Ohio

by

A Chipotle E. coli lawsuit has been filed by the Pritzker Hageman law firm in Ohio, alleging that their client, a teenage girl, was sickened with an E. coli O157:H7 infection after eating food at that establishment.

Their client got sick after eating a salad bowl, which was made with romaine lettuce, tomato, salsa, and guacamole, on September 24, 2020 at the Chipotle restaurant on 1140 Polaris Parkway in Columbus, Ohio. As a result of this infection, the girl was hospitalized for a debilitating and painful gastrointestinal illness.

As a result of the Chipotle E. coli lawsuit, the law firm’s attorneys are investigating whether this illness is associated with either of the two recently announced multistate E. coli O157:H7 outbreaks that have sickened 44 people and hospitalized 18. The attorneys think that the most likely match is the first outbreak labeled as “Unknown Source 1 – E. coli O157:H7.” That outbreak is potentially linked to a restaurant cluster according to the investigation announcement. Seven people sickened in that outbreak live in Ohio.

And the pathogen in that new outbreak, which is E. coli O157:H7 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), matches a strain that sickened hundreds of people in 2018 and was linked to romaine lettuce that was grown in Yuma, Arizona. Officials have not yet named romaine lettuce as the source of the newly reported illnesses.

Pritzker Hageman food poisoning lawyer Raymond Konz said, “These companies have been promising to clean up their act for years. But despite the talk, American consumers keep getting poisoned by the food being sold to us.”

Symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection include a mild fever, nausea, vomiting, painful and severe stomach and abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is bloody or watery. These symptoms usually start a few days after eating food contaminated with the bacteria. Because these symptoms are so alarming, most people who contract this infection see their doctor.

If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. You could be part of an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak.