Deli Meat Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak Sickens 10 in 3 States

A deli meat Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has sickened 10 people in three states, according to a notice posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Epidemiologic evidence shows that deli meat is a likely source of this outbreak.

The case count by state is: Florida (1), Massachusetts (7), and New York (2). All ten patients have been hospitalized. One person who lived in Florida has sadly died. Illness onset dates range from August 6, 2020 to October 3, 2020. The patient age range is from 40 to 89 years.

Nine of the patients were interviewed by investigators. All of them said that they ate Italian-style meats, such as salami, mortadella, and prosciutto, before they got sick. They bought prepackaged deli meats and meats sliced at deli counters at different locations. Investigators have not yet identified a specific type of deli meat or common supplier.

Noted food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has represented many listeriosis clients in lawsuits, said, “Deli meats have long been a recognized risk for this type of contamination, but no one should get sick because they bought some meat for sandwiches. Food that is sold to the public should not be contaminated by enough pathogens to make someone seriously ill.”

People in certain populations are at higher risk for getting sick with listeriosis. Those groups include pregnant women, the elderly, those with chronic health problems, and anyone with a weakened immune system. It’s a good idea for those people to avoid eating deli meats unless they are heated to an internal temperature of 165°F as checked with a food thermometer.

If you do purchase deli meats, there are a few rules to follow. Keep factory-sealed, unopened packages of deli meats in the fridge no longer than two weeks. and keep opened packages and meats that have been sliced at your local deli in the refrigerator no longer than 5 days.

Once established in a facility, Listeria monocytogenes can be very difficult to eradicate. The bacteria can spread to other deli meats and cheeses in display cases or through equipment. Investigators are conducting traceback to try to discover if a specific type of deli meat or a common supplier is linked to these illnesses.

Symptoms of listeriosis include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women, who can suffer miscarriage or stillbirth if they contract this infection, may only have a mild illness that seems like the flu. If you have eaten deli meats and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor as soon as possible. You may be part of this deli meat Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.