FDA Updates the Salmonella Peach Outbreak With More Recall Information

The FDA has updated the multistate Salmonella peach outbreak with more information about where recalled peaches were sold. As of August 22, 2020, there are 68 people in 9 states who are sick with Salmonella Enteritidis infections that the CDC says is linked to peaches. Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled peaches packed by or supplied by Prima Wawona or products made with them.

If you purchased any of the following recalled products, which include bagged peaches, loose or bulk peaches, and products made with those peaches, do not eat them, even if some have been eaten without anyone getting sick. Not every peach may be contaminated. And if you aren’t sure where the peaches you bought came from, throw them out.

The FDA is recommending that anyone who has these peaches should use “extra vigilance” in cleaning and sanitizing surfaces and containers that may have come into contact with the peaches to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Clean cutting boards, countertops, bowls, slicers, utensils, refrigerators, pantries, and storage bins.

On August 22, 2020, Prima Wawona recalled bagged and bulk peaches. The bagged peaches were sold from June 1 to August 19, 2020. They were sold in supermarkets with these codes:

Wawona Peaches – 033383322001

Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400

Prima® Peaches – 766342325903

Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400

Kroger Peaches – 011110181749

Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488

Retailers that received recalled peaches include, but are not limited to:

ALDI

Target

Walmart

Wegmans, including bakery items

Kroger, including these affiliates: Jay-C, King Soopers, Hannaford, City Market, Fry’s, Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., Food Lion, and Smiths.

The bulk/loose peaches were sold in grocery stores in different formats, typically in bulk bins. The fruit may or may not have stickers with these PLU numbers: 4037, 4038, 4044, 4401, 94037, 94038, 94044, and 94401.

The patient case count remains the same for now. Cases by state are: Iowa (8), Maryland (1), Michigan (17), Minnesota (23), New Jersey (4), New York (8), Pennsylvania (1), Virginia (3), and Wisconsin (3). The last known illness onset date is August 3, 2020. More cases may be added since there is a lag time of two to four weeks between when a person gets sick and they see their doctor, are tested, and the tests are reported to the government. Hopefully the FDA will update this Salmonella peach outbreak with more information soon.

If you have been experiencing the symptoms of a Salmonella infection, which include fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.