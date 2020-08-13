Murray’s Cheese Dips Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Murray’s Cheese Dips and other dips sold at Fred Meyers, Frys, and Kroger stores, are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination because they may have been made with Onions 52 red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International. There is a multistate Salmonella Newport outbreak linked to Thomson International onions, but each of the following five recall notices states, “No customer illnesses have been confirmed to date.”

These are the recalls that are listed at the FDA web site. These stores are in the Kroger family. The brand names of the recalled dips are Murray’s, Jarlsberg, and Deli.

Several of the in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient. They are packaged in plastic containers. The customer recall notification system has been activated.

All of these stores sold some of the same products. Some of the stores sold more products and different products than others. Please look at the lists on the individual recall pages carefully. Note the UPC numbers on these products and the cities and states where the stores that sold them are located. The recalled products include Murray’s Chads Smoked Gouda Dip, Jarlsberg Dip, Murray’s Southwestern Jarlsberg Dip, Deli Bacon Chive Jarlsberg Dip, Deli Buffalo Blue Cheese Spread, Pimento Cheese Dip, Murray’s Bacon Chive Jarlsberg Dip, and Deli Ranch Cheese Spread, among others.

If you purchased any of these recalled products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed package in a trash can with a tight lid, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, stomach and abdominal cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea. Symptoms usually start 6 to 72 hours after infection. Most people recover without medical help, but some do get very ill, and some have long term complications such as reactive arthritis. If you do get sick after eating any of these Murray’s cheese dips or other brands, see your doctor.