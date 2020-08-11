by

The FDA is updating the red onion Salmonella outbreak recall information, since several companies and brands have recalled red, yellow, white, and sweet onions in association with this outbreak. Not all brands or companies have sold onions that are linked to the outbreak. The traceback investigation is ongoing but has identified Thomson International, Inc. of Bakersfield, California as a likely source of potentially contaminated red onions.

The case count remains the same, with 640 people sick in 43 states. Eighty-five people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. The case count by state is: Alaska (6), Alabama (1), Arizona (14), California (76), Colorado (14), Connecticut (2), Delaware (1), Florida (3), Georgia (1), Idaho (26), Illinois (41), Indiana (2), Iowa (20), Kansas (2), Kentucky (1), Maine (4), Maryland (1), Massachusetts (2), Michigan (36), Minnesota (14), Mississippi (2), Missouri (6), Montana (52), Nebraska (10), Nevada (8), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (2), New Mexico (1), New York (5), North Carolina (5), North Dakota (8), Ohio (8), Oregon (85), Pennsylvania (9), South Carolina (1), Tennessee (5), [probably Texas (6)], Utah (90), Virginia (8), Washington (25), West Virginia (2), Wisconsin (7), and Wyoming (16). We say “probably Texas” because Texas was included on earlier case counts, and there are two commas in the case count list where Texas used to be; six sick in Texas makes the case count 640.

Thomson International recalls all varieties of onions that could have come into contact with the contaminated red onions on August 1, 2020. The recalled products included red, white, yellow, and sweet yellow onions that were shipped nationwide from May 1, 2020 to oAugust 1, 2020 and were sold under these brand names: Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions, and Food Lion. Recalls have also been initiated by companies that sold onions at Publix Supermarkets, Giant Eagle, Trader Joe’s, and Ralph’s.

Food Poisoning Bulletin is keeping a running list of recalled onion details. You can refer to it as the outbreak investigation continues.

TO\o make sure you are not part of this red onion Salmonella outbreak recall, please check the recall lists, including brand names, store names, and UPC numbers and lot numbers, carefully. If you did purchase recalled onions, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

It’s important that you then clean the area where you stored the onions with a mild bleach solution. This includes the fridge, pantry, and cutting boards, slicers, countertops, and storage bins. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling the onions and after cleaning.

The symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have experienced these symptoms, please see your doctor.