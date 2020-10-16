Peach Salmonella Enteritidis Outbreak Ends With 101 Sick in 17 States

by

The peach Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak has ended in the United States after 101 people in 17 states have been sickened. Twenty-eight people were hospitalized because they were so sick. That is an increase of 23 more cases since the last update on August 27, 2020.

The case count by state is: California (1), Connecticut (1), Illinois (1), Iowa (11), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Maryland (1), Michigan (18), Minnesota (27), Missouri (2), New Jersey (8), New York (14), Ohio (1), Pennsylvania (4), Vermont (1) Virginia (3), and Wisconsin (6). Illness onset dates range from June 29, 2020 to August 27, 2020. And the patient age range is from 1 to 92 years.

Of 90 people who gave information about their illness to investigators, 28 were hospitalized. That hospitalization rate of 31% is higher than the typical rate for Salmonella outbreaks, which is about 20%.

Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicates that peaches packaged or supplied by Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company were the likely source of this outbreak. Prima Wawona recalled bagged and bulk, or loose, peaches nationwide on August 22, 2020. Some secondary recalls were also issued; the FDA has a list of recalled products.

In interviews, patients answered questions about the foods they ate before they got sick. More than 80% of interviewed patients said they ate fresh peaches the week before they got sick.

The FDA and officials in several state collected records from grocery stores where the patients said they bought peaches. Those records shows that the loose and bagged peaches were distributed by Wawona Packing Company, LLC.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, vomiting, a headache, stomach and abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Symptoms usually start 6 to 72 ours after ingesting contaminated food, but may not appear for up to 6 days. Most people recover without medical treatment, but long term complications from this infection can include reactive arthritis, endocarditis, and high blood pressure.

If you have experienced these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this peach Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak.