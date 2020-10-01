Three Salmonella Outbreaks in Peaches, Onions, Wood Ear Mushrooms

by

There are currently three Salmonella outbreaks ongoing in the United States right now. Altogether they have sickened at least 1,131 people and hospitalized 163. The outbreaks are linked to Wawona peaches, Thomson International Onions, and imported Wismettac Asian Foods wood ear mushrooms, also known as dried black fungus.

While there are usually three to four multistate Salmonella outbreaks that occur every year in the United States, it’s unusual to have three active outbreaks at the same time.

The Salmonella Newport outbreak linked to Thomson International red onions has not been updated by the government in a month. As of September 1, 2020, there are 1,012 people sick in 47 states, with 136 hospitalized. The recall of those onions was terminated yesterday by the FDA, which may mean the outbreak is over.

Still, you should check your pantry to make sure you do not have any of the recalled onions or products made with them. The onions were sold in all 50 states, under the brand names Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions, and Food Lion. If you aren’t sure whether or not you purchased any, throw them out.

The Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak linked to recalled Wawona peaches has not been updated since August 27, 2020. As of that date, there were 78 people sick, and 23 of those patients have been hospitalized.

While those peaches are now past their sell by and use by dates, some consumers may have frozen them for later use. Please check the list of recalled brand names and stores that sold them to make sure you did not purchase any. If you did buy peaches in the months of June, July, and August and aren’t sure whether or not you bought recalled peaches, discard them.

Finally, the Salmonella Stanley outbreak linked to imported Wismettac Asian Foods has sickened at least 41 people and hospitalized 4. This outbreak is fairly unusual, since dried mushrooms are reconstituted in boiling water or in soups before eating, which should destroy any pathogens. These mushrooms were not sold to the public, but to restaurants and institutions. However, consumers may have brought home leftovers that could be hazardous. If you did bring home leftovers that contained reconstituted wood ear or dried black fungus, discard them.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a headache, a fever, nausea, abdominal and stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these three Salmonella outbreaks.