Which Stores Sold Peaches Recalled For Possible Salmonella Bacteria?

The latest outbreak in the U.S. and Canada linked to recalled Wawona peaches has sickened 101 people in both countries. Several recalls, including one secondary recall, have been issued in the U.S. and Canada. So which U.S. stores sold peaches recalled for possible Salmonella? And which brand names and products have been recalled?

We have collected all of the recalls in the United States here in one place for your information. According to recalls posted at the FDA web site and on individual grocery chain web sites, the peaches were most likely sold at ALDI, Target, Walmart, Wegmans, Kroger, Jay-C, King Soopers, City Market, Fry’s, Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., Smiths, Costco, Sam’s Club, Hannaford, Food Lion, and Stop & Shop stores.

For information on the peaches sold at ALDI, Target, Walmart, Wegmans, Kroger, Jay-C, King Soopers, Hannaford, City Market, Fry’s, Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., Food Lion, and Smiths, the FDA has provided specific information. Note that Wegmans has also recalled bakery items made with the peaches. We do not know which, if any, illnesses have been linked to these specific items sold at these specific stores.

Costco

Prima Wawona and the FDA have issued a class 1 recall. The recall notice states that no illnesses have been reported to Costco to date in connection with this recall. The recalled peaches are Prima or Wawona brand names. They are White Peach with Costco number 89407, Yellow Peach with Costco number 45518, Organic White Peach with Costco number 17895, and Organic Yellow Peach with Costco amber 23193. The peaches have pack dates range from 5/27/2020 to 8/1/2020. You can return these peaches to Costco for a full refund.

Sam’s Club

The peaches were likely sold at these Sam’s Club locations. in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Please look at this list carefully to see if you have shopped at these stores. The Sam’s Club web page links to this FDA recall for specific product information, codes, and PLU numbers for bagged and bulk peaches.

Hannaford

The list of stores that may have sold the recalled peaches is at the Hannaford product recall page. The stores are located in Massachusetts, New York, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The recalled items are Wawona Bagged Peaches in 2 pound bags that may have been sold from June 1, 2020 to August 20, 2020. All lots and all codes are recalled. The UPC number is 3338332200.

Bulk organic peaches, bulk yellow peaches, and bulk white flesh peaches are also recalled, with UPC numbers 0000094044, 00000004038, and 00000004401. All lots and codes are included. These peaches were also sold from June 1, 2020 to August 20, 2020.

Food Lion

Bulk peaches are recalled at this chain. They are bulk Yellow and White peaches most likely sold in the produce section at select Food Lion locations from June 1, 2020 to August 20, 2020. The UPC number for the yellow peaches is 00000004038, and UPC number for the White Peaches is #00000004401.

Wawona Bagged Organic peaches were also sold at Food Lion stores, packaged in 2 pound bags and sold between June 1, 2020 and August 20, 2020. The UPC number is 84931500040.

Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop recalled peaches on August 22 and August 24, 2020. The recall for SFT FRT ORG PEACHES sold in 1 pound bags includes all lot codes, and UPC numbers 026486700000, 029403700000, 029403800000, 029404400000, 029440100000, and 020944010000.

The recalled Wawona peaches are marked as California peaches. All lots and all codes are recalled. The UPC numbers are 00000000004044, 00000000004043, 00000000003115, 00000000004038, and 00000000004037.

If you bought any of these peaches recalled for possible Salmonella, or any recalled peach products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the place off purchase for a refund. Clean the area where you stored the peaches with a mild bleach solution, and wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and handling the peaches and any packaging.