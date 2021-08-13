Avanti Foods Shrimp Recall Expands in Salmonella Weltevreden Outbreak

by

The Avanti Foods shrimp recall is expanding in the wake of the Salmonella Weltevreden outbreak linked to that product, three days after the FDA requested the expansion. The outbreak linked to the shrimp was declared over on July 21, 2021, but then three more illnesses were identified this month and the investigation was reopened. And at least one of the new patients ate shrimp that was not covered by the original recall.

The recall now includes frozen cooked shrimp products imported from India by Avanti Frozen Foods from November 2020 to May 2021. The original recall included these brand names: Censea, Chicken of the Sea, Hannaford, Open Acres, Waterfront Bistro, Honest Catch, CWNO, 365, and Meijer. The new brand name recall list is:

Big River

365

Ahold

Censea

COS

CWNO

First Street

Nature’s Promise

Harbor Banks

HOS

Meijer

Sandbar

Sea Cove

Waterfront Bistro

Wellsley Farms

WFNO

Food Lion

Hannaford

The shrimp included in the first recall should not be available for sale any longer, but some consumers may still have them in their home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have purchased any of these products, including the brands that are part of the Avanti Foods Shrimp recall expansion.

If you have, do not eat them. Throw them away in a double bagged or wrapped package and put them into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. You can also take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling these products.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, stomach pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have eaten these products and have been sick with those symptoms, see your doctor.