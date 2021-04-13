CDC Weighs In On Plainville Ground Turkey Salmonella Hadar Outbreak

by

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is weighing on on the Plainville ground turkey Salmonella Hadar outbreak that has sickened at least 28 people in 12 states. Epidemiologic, traceback, and laboratory data show that ground turkey has been making people sick.

The patient case count by state is: Arizona (1), Connecticut (1), Indiana (1), Maine (1), Massachusetts (7), Missouri (1), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (2), New York (4), North Carolina (3), Pennsylvania (4), and Virginia (2). Two people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. Illness onset dates range from December 28, 2020 to march 4, 2021. The patient age range is from less than 1 year to 92.

The outbreak may not be limited to these states. The ground turkey products that are linked to the illnesses were sold nationwide in retail stores. And many people sick with Salmonella food poisoning do not seek medical treatment and are not tested.

State and local public health officials have interviewed people about the foods they ate the week before they got sick. Of 10 people interviewed, 6, or 60%, said they ate ground turkey.

Public health investigators are using the PulseNet laboratory system to find people who may be part of this outbreak. Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient samples are closely related genetically. This means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from the same food.

In addition, the USDA collected an unopened package of ground turkey from a sick person’s home. Lab results showed that the ground turkey contained the outbreak strain of Salmonella. Traceback found that the ground turkey purchased by that sick person was produced by Plainville Brands, LLC.

The Plainville ground turkey product, along with Wegmans ground turkey and Nature’s Promise ground turkey were subject to a USDA public health alert on April 10, 2021. All of these items have the establishment number “P-244” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

But not all of these illnesses can be linked to Plainville ground turkey. Sick people said they bought many different brands of ground turkey from multiple stores. Traceback also identified several turkey processing facilities in the USDA’s investigation. The outbreak strain was also identified in samples of turkey products collected by state officials for routine testing. Those states have not been named.

Check your freezer to see if you purchased any of these items. If you did, throw them away in a sealed container, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Do not eat this turkey even if you plan to cook it thoroughly. Always cook ground turkey and ground chicken to 165°F as checked with a reliable food thermometer and wash your hands with soap and water after handling raw turkey.

Food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients sickened with Salmonella infections after eating contaminated turkey products, said, “No one should get sick because they bought turkey at a store. Producers and processors need to do a better job making food that doesn’t make people seriously ill.”

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, stomach cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. These symptoms usually start 12 to 72 hours after infection. While most people recover without medical care, some do become sick enough to require hospitalization.

If you have eaten any of the warned products or any turkey product, and have been ill with the symptoms of salmonellosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this Plainville ground turkey Salmonella Hadar outbreak.