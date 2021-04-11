Wegmans Plainville Ground Turkey Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 28

by

A Wegmans Plainville ground turkey Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 28 people in 12 states. This outbreak was announced in a USDA recall notice. The USDA has issued a public health alert about 211,406 pounds of raw ground turkey in relation to this outbreak. This outbreak may be one that has been on the USDA outbreak investigation table for several weeks.

The ground turkey was produced by Plainville Brands. A recall was not requested because the government believes that these products are no longer available for sale. FSIS is concerned that these products may be frozen in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer to see if you have any of these items. If you do, throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products.

There is no information about how many patients live in each of the 12 states, which states are involved, whether anyone has been hospitalized, or the patient age range. We do know that the illness onset dates range from December 28, 2020 through March 4, 2021.

Traceback investigation found that one of the patients consumed ground turkey produced by Plainville Brands, LLC. An intact, unopened package of Plainville Brands ground turkey collected from that persons home tested positive for Salmonella Hadar. Lab testing revealed that pathogen was closely related genetically to the isolate form the patient.

The recall notice states that evidence collected to date does not link all of these illnesses to this one particular establishment. In other words, more products from more establishments may be involved. FSIS is working with the CDC and other state and local partners on this investigation.

The raw ground turkey products were produced on December 18, 2020 through December 29, 2020. These are the products that are under the public health warning:

1 pound packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by dates of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 printed on the front of the package.

1 pound packages of Wegmans 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by dates of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

3 pound packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by dates of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 stamped on the front of the package.

1 pound packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell by dates of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

These products all have the establishment number EST. P-244 inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

Noted food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients sickened with Salmonella infections in lawsuits against corporations, restaurants, and stores, said, “No one should get sick because they decided to buy ground turkey. The industry has to do a better job of producing products that do not make people sick.”

The symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Most people start feeling sick 6 to 72 hours after infection. If you or someone you know has been suffering from these symptoms, especially after eating ground turkey, see your doctor. You may be part of this Wegman Nature’s Promise Plainville ground turkey Salmonella outbreak.