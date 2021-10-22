by

Citterio Salame Sticks are linked to a Salmonella outbreak in Minnesota, according to a news release issued by the Minnesota Department of Health. The Citterio Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks were sold at Trader Joe’s stores and other retailers. Three people in Minnesota are part of this outbreak.

The illness onset dates range from September 20, 2021 to September 29, 2021. One patient was hospitalized for two days, and all have recovered. All three patients said they ate Citterio Premium Italian-style Salame Sticks that were purchased at different Trader Joe’s locations before they got sick. Other brands of salami sticks and Citterio products are not known to be part of this problem at this time, but public health officials are investigating.

Since many people who are sickened with Salmonella food poisoning do not seek health care and are therefore not tested, this outbreak is likely much larger than the case count indicates. If you or anyone you know has been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody, see your doctor, especially if you have eaten this product. These symptoms usually begin six hours to three days after eating a food contaminated with this pathogen.

If you purchased these Citterio Salame Sticks, do not eat them even if some have been consumed and no one got sick. You can throw them away in a sealed package, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Then, clean out your refrigerator to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this item. If you ate those sticks and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, you may be part of this outbreak.