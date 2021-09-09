El Sombrero Salmonella Outbreak Updated by McHenry County DOH

by

The El Sombrero Salmonella outbreak investigation has been updated by the McHenry County Department of Health (MCDH). That county has still not named the number of people sickened in the outbreak or released any information about the patient age range, illness onset dates, or if anyone has been hospitalized. The restaurant is located in Fox River Grove, Illinois.

Officials want to remind anyone who ate at that restaurant recently that if they are in sensitive occupations, they should exclude themselves from work and school and seek medical evaluations if they are experiencing any symptoms of gastrointestinal illness. Sensitive occupations include food handlers, daycare workers, and healthcare workers.

If you are in a sensitive occupation and develop symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, pease see your healthcare provider and get tested right away. If that isn’t an option, please contact MCDH at 815-334-4500 and ask to speak with someone in the communicable disease program.

On September 3, 2021, the health department asked anyone who ate at that restaurant, whether or not they were sick, to complete a survey to help with the investigation. The survey is now closed. The information provided was extremely valuable, according to the update, and MCDH appreciates the cooperation of county residence who participated.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start six hours to six days after eating food contaminated with the pathogen. These symptoms typically include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps and pain, and diarrhea that can be bloody. This infection is spread through contaminated food and drink, through contact with surfaces, and person-to-person. Most people recover without medical care, but some do get sick enough to be hospitalized.

If you have experienced these symptoms after eating at that restaurant, see your doctor. You may be part of this El Sombrero Salmonella outbreak.