EveryPlate Onions Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

EveryPlate onions and products containing those onions are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The company was informed by its supplier, ProSource Produce or ProSource Inc., that the onions may be contaminated. Red, white, and yellow onions imported by ProSource from Chihuahua, Mexico are associated with a large multistate Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 652 people in 37 states, according to the CDC. There is no indication that EveryPlate onions are associated with illness at this time.

EveryPlate is advising its members to discard all onions that were received from July 7, 2021 through September 8, 2021. Onions received after September 8, 2021 are not affected by this recall. Companies and consumers should check the product codes, located on the bottom square of the box shipping label, to see whether or not the onions are part of this recall.

You can see the production week, the production week start date, and the product codes, collected in a chart at the FDA web site. The company has taken immediate steps to ensure that onions are no longer served from that supplier.

If the onions have been consumed, cooking them to 165°F will kill Salmonella bacteria, according to the recall notice. Recipes included with the food will include cooking instructions.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning can begin anywhere from six hours to three days after eating food that is contaminated with that pathogen. People usually suffer from a headache, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. If you ate onions from EveryPlate and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor.