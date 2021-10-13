Famous Anthony’s Hepatitis A Virginia Outbreak Grows to 35 Sick

by

The Famous Anthony’s Hepatitis A Virginia outbreak has now sickened 35 people and hospitalized more than 20 of those patients, according to news reports. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts announced on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 that the cases have more than doubled over the last two weeks. The illnesses are linked to three Famous Anthony’s restaurant locations in Roanoke.

The outbreak was first reported to the public on September 24, 2021. One employee had worked at the three locations (on Grandin Road, Williamson Road, and Crystal Spring Avenue) while infectious. Unfortunately, the number of patients in this Famous Anthony’s hepatitis A outbreak is still expected to increase, since the incubation period for this illness is up to 50 days after infection. The employee worked at the Famous Anthony’s restaurants in mid to late August.

Day 50 after the last date people could have been infected is October 15, 2021. And it can take days from when a person starts feeling sick to when they go to a doctor, are tested for the virus, and that illness is reported. In addition, anyone who was infected can pass the virus to other people, although there have not been any large secondary illness clusters reported to officials. People are infectious two weeks before they even have symptoms or know they are sick, which is one of the ways the virus spreads so easily.

Noted food safety attorney Fred Pritzker, who has represented many hepatitis clients in lawsuits against restaurants and food producers, said, “No one should get sick with a serious illness just because they ate at a restaurant. We hope that this outbreak ends soon.”

Symptoms of a hepatitis A infection include fatigue, loss of appetite, fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, dark urine, light clay-colored stools, and jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin and eyes. People who are more likely to become seriously ill and need hospitalization include those with liver disease and older adults.

If you ate at any of those three Famous Anthony’s restaurants in Roanoke during the time that the infectious employee worked there and have been suffering from these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Famous Anthony’s Virginia hepatitis A outbreak.