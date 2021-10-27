Famous Anthony’s Hepatitis A Virginia Outbreak Sickens 50, 31 Hospitalized

by

The Famous Anthony’s hepatitis A outbreak has now sickened 50 people and hospitalized 31 as of October 26, 2021, according to news reports. A sick employee worked at that restaurant in mid to late August 2021. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts reported the increase in cases. This is an increase of 13 patients since the last update two weeks ago.

It typically takes 15 to 50 days after exposure to start experiencing symptoms of hepatitis A. That means the last day an illness may begin would be around October 15, 2021. No new cases have been reported since that incubation period passed, but it can take a few weeks before a person goes to a doctor, is diagnosed, and that diagnosis is reported to public health officials. One of the cases is a secondary infection, which means that person got sick from contact with a primary case.

The three Famous Anthony’s restaurant locations where the ill employee worked are located at 4913 Grandin Road, 6499 Williamson Road, and 2221 Crystal Spring Avenue in Roanoke, Virginia. That employee worked there while infectious from August 10 to August 27, 2021.

One of the problems with this viral infection is that people are infectious up to two weeks before they even know they are sick. The virus is very contagious and is easily passed from person-to-person, through contaminated food, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include loss of appetite, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, dark urine, a fever, diarrhea, light clay-colored stools, and jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin and eyes. If you have been experiencing these symptoms and you ate at Famous Anthony’s restaurants mentioned, see your doctor. you could be part of this Famous Anthony’s hepatitis A outbreak.