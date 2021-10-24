by

Green Giant Fresh onions are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The onions were sourced from ProSource Produce LLC (ProSource Inc.). Those onions that were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico are associated with a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 652 people in 37 states. There is no indication at this time that Green Giant Fresh onions are associated with any illness. The recalling company is Potandon Produce LLC of Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The Green Giant Fresh onions were delivered directly to three UNFI retail distribution centers located in Fargo, North Dakota; Bismarck, North Dakota; and Hopkins, Minnesota between July 9, 2021 and August 6, 2021. The whole yellow onions were packaged in 2 pound bags, 3 pound bags, and 5 pound bags. Whole white onions were packaged in 2 pound bags, and whole red onions were packaged in 2 pound bags. This recall does not affect any other Green Giant Fresh produce or any Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products.

You can see more detailed recall information in a large chart at the FDA web site. The chart includes the label or brand, packaging, product description, retail delivery lotions, the date the onions were delivered, the UPC number on the bags, the lot numbers, and the Julian Date or bag tag.

These onions are past their typical shelf life and have not tested positive for Salmonella bacteria, according to the press release. The recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone who has these onions or has used them in a recipe should not eat them. Freezing does not kill Salmonella bacteria. You can throw the onions or recipe away in a sealed bag, or you can take the onions back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any onions and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. Those symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, fever, abdominal cramps, stomach pain, and bloody diarrhea.