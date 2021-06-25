Hannaford Meijer 365 Shrimp Recalled in Salmonella Outbreak

by

The Salmonella Weltevreden outbreak announced by the FDA on their Outbreak Investigation Table last week now has product names associated with it. Six people who live in Nevada and Arizona are sick in this outbreak. Today, a recall was announced for Hannaford Meijer 365 shrimp, along with other brands, in association with this outbreak.

The potential for contamination was identified by the FDA based on prior testing of frozen cooked shrimp imported by Avanti Frozen Foods. Avanti Frozen Foods did not distribute that prior batch of imported shrimp and destroyed it. The company has taken steps to eliminate the potential for future contamination.

The recall is for different brands of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined shrimp, some packaged with cocktail sauce, that were sold in various unit sizes. These products were distributed nationwide from late December 2020 to late February 2021, but may have been sold in some stores more recently.

The brand names of these products are Hannaford Meijer 365, Censea, Open Acres, Chicken of the Sea, Waterfront Bistro, Honest Catch, and CWNO. The shrimp were all sold frozen, and were packaged in printed polythene pouches or trays.

The recalled items are Censea Frozen Cooked peeled and deveined tail off shrimp sold in 2 pound packages with codes 140313D, 140314D, 140315D, and 140316D. Chicken of the Sea frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, tail on shrimp with cocktail sauce, in 16 ounce packages, with codes 91AS/02UN/216 and 91AS/03UN/217 is also recalled. Honest Catch frozen cooked peeled and deveined tail on shrimp in 1 pound packages with code 3150-GFF is included, as is CWNO frozen cooked peeled and deveined tail on shrimp in 7 pound packages with codes 91AS/06UN/220D, 91AS/07UN/221C, 91AS/23HN/206B, and 91AS/24HN/207.

Hannaford frozen cooked peeled deveined tail on shrimp in 1 pound packages with codes AVF 30920 EF and AVF 31020 EF is recalled, as is Waterfront Bistro frozen cooked peeled and deveined, tail on shrimp with cocktail sauce in 16 ounce packages with codes 20305 and 20306. Open Acres frozen cooked peeled and deveined tail on shrimp in 1 pound packages with codes 02572 0307 11 and 02572 0308 11 is included, as is 365 frozen cooked, peeled and deveined, tail on shrimp in 2 pound packages with codes 91AS/29HN/212B and 91AS/30HN/213,. Finally, Meijer frozen cooked peeled and deveined tail on shrimp in 1 pound packages is recalled with codes 29720 49982, 29820 49982, 30220 50736, 30320 50736, 30520 49486, 30620 49486, 30920 50737, and 31020 50737.

You can see the lot codes and expiration dates pairs for these products at the FDA web site. The expiration dates are all in 2022, so people likely have these products in their home freezers. Products that do not have those specific codes are not affected by or involved in this recall.

Waterfront Bistro products are sold at Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Dominick’s, Genuardi’s, Carrs and Pak ‘N Save; 365 products are a Whole Foods brand. Open Acres is a Spartan Nash brand.

If you purchased any of these shrimp products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after double wrapping or bagging them. Or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling these items.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have eaten these shrimp products and have been ill, see your doctor.